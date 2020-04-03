SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland Police Department is seeking the identity of two men who are suspects in the theft of multiple Apple AirPod devices. The theft occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Police noted there have been similar incidents in other New England states.

Anyone with information on either man's identity is asked to contact Detective Corbett at (207) 799-5511 x 7449 or scotco@southportland.org.

