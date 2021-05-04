The week ahead: April 5, 2021

Here are some stories to watch this week

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar as we kick off a new week.

Monday, April 5

The murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin continues Monday. He is the officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, and is charged in connection with Floyd's death. So far prosecutors have called 19 witnesses. On Monday, the Minneapolis Police Chief and a medical examiner are expected to testify.

Some streets in downtown Portland will close to cars starting Monday, to allow businesses and restaurants to expand outdoors. The goal is to help these businesses stay open while keeping staff and customers safe. Wharf and Dana streets will be completely blocked off.. and parts of Milk, Fore, and Middle streets will be closed too. They are scheduled to reopen again November first.

Wednesday, April 7

All Mainers 16 years and older become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine, and will need parental consent. During last week's press conference, Gov. Janet Mills urged Mainers to be patient when trying to schedule an appointment since about a third of the state will become eligible, and providers have to update their online systems.