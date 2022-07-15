'The Endless Yard Sale' kicks off Old Home Week in Orrington

The event includes 100 locations over 70 miles, 23 of which are multi-family yard sales.

ORRINGTON, Maine — Roads in Orrington were lined with cars when the long-awaited Orrington Old Home Week began.

The week of events kicked off with “The Endless Yard Sale,” a city-wide event with over one hundred different yard sales scattered across the town.

“We’ve had calls from up and down the east coast. People come here from Florida on vacation to look at the yard sales,” Dick Campbell, the president of the Old Home Week Committee, said.

NEWS CENTER Maine caught up with one group of travelers that makes an annual visit to Brewer and plans their vacation around “The Endless Yard Sale.”

“We always stay for 'The Endless Yard Sale' and we don’t invite company when [it's going on].”

The week of events is a yearly tradition that has roots in the early 20th century.

But as time went on, the event was lost to time. Around Orrington’s 225th birthday, a committee met and decided to bring Orrington Old Home Week back to celebrate the occasion. The event has been going strong ever since.

“This is the 234th birthday for Orrington and [the week-long event is] just part of improving the community,” Keith Bowden, the treasurer of the Old Home Week Committee, said.

Orrington Old Home Week will be going on until Sunday, July 24. A full list of the events can be found on their website or Facebook page.