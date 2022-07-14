State Theatre installs air conditioning for first time in nearly a century

As summer temperatures continue, the State Theatre is staying cool with its new air conditioning system.

PORTLAND, Maine — It's now July, but the State Theatre in Portland is staying cool after installing its new air conditioning for the first time in nearly a century.

Lauren Wayne, general manager of the State Theatre, said the building was constructed 93 years ago in 1929.

Wayne said 1929 was the best time to install air conditioning, but it wasn't possible then.

"We have been exploring the option since we reopened the theater in 2010, but due to the age of the building and the electrical limitations, as well as the time we would need to actually install the equipment, it kept proving to be financially unfeasible," Wayne said.

Then, the pandemic hit and the theatre closed. Wayne said her staff knew it was an ideal time to install the equipment, and the HVAC system had to be updated for safety reasons.

The manager said it took several months for engineers and the theatre's HVAC vendor to analyze the existing electrical amperage in use at the building versus what was available.

"Once we determined we had the available electrical capacity, we began looking into what size units we could use that could fit into the available amperage and if those units had the necessary tonnage to cool the theatre," Wayne said.

After that, the theatre had to wait for a report on whether its roof could support the AC units staff chose. Wayne said the report returned positive, and crews installed two condensers on the roof without issue.

"Our HVAC vendor craned the units on the roof and used the existing blower motor that we use for heating the theatre," the manager said. "Throw that all in with the supply-chain issues, [and] it was about a two-year process."

Performers and attendees of the theatre have had nothing but good things to say about the new air conditioning, according to Wayne.

"We have received lots of great feedback from artists and our audience members. Funny story, there have been a couple of shows in the last few weeks when some people complained it was too cold," she said.

As for other historic buildings in Portland updating their air conditioning systems, Wayne said she recognizes there are financial logistics to move through when dealing with a project of that scope in an old building.

"There are a lot of hurdles to overcome, so I definitely have empathy for organizations in and owners of historic [buildings] who are updating their HVAC systems," Wayne said.

Kevin Kraft is deputy director of planning and urban development for the City of Portland. He told NEWS CENTER Maine that when historic building owners want to update their HVAC systems, they generally submit an application through the city's Permitting and Inspections department.

"Historic Preservation staff reviews these permits if the building is located in a historic district or is a designated landmark," Kraft said.

The deputy director added Historic Preservation staff only reviews the exterior location of HVAC equipment.

"We do not get involved with any interior duct work," he said.

Carlos Santana made headlines in Michigan when he collapsed on stage while performing earlier in July. That collapse was attributed to heat exhaustion and dehydration, NBC News reported.

As for performers at the State Theatre, Wayne said their safety (and that of patrons) is always a priority.

"We are just glad we could invest in making the venue an even safer and more comfortable place to see a show," the manager said.

Looking forward to future renovations, Wayne said the theatre has been waiting for the new carpet it ordered for its balcony around four or five months ago.

She added, "The supply chain issues are real."