Sub-zero temps, high winds creating scattered power outages

Versant and Central Maine Power crews say they are working to restore power during the weekend freeze.

MAINE, USA — As temperatures plunge to well below zero, some Mainers are left without power due to high winds and severe cold.

According to a Tweet from Central Maine Power, "Sub-zero temps and winds are impacting electrical equipment, causing scattered outages."

The power company predicts the outages could continue into Saturday with temperatures estimated to be around negative 40 degrees in some areas.

As of 10:32 p.m. on Friday, 5,825 CMP customers remain without power.

CMP said crews are prepared to work through the night to restore power.

Versant Power has also reported outages due to high winds, totaling 5,657 as of 10:32 p.m. on Friday. Primarily Hancock and Penobscot Counties have been affected, according to their website.

Crews with Versant will reportedly remain in the field until power is restored.

Remaining in severe cold temperatures can pose potential health dangers such as frostbite and hypothermia. For a state-wide list of warming centers, please click here.