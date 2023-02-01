Warming centers planned across Maine amid dangerously cold temps

To keep Mainers safe, a number of municipalities across the state are planning to open public warming shelters, particularly on Friday and Saturday.

MAINE, USA — Wicked cold air is moving into Maine from Canada and will drop temperatures into the negatives by this weekend, with "feels like" temps even colder.

To keep Mainers safe in these conditions, a number of municipalities across the state have opened public warming shelters. Some may provide limited food, showers, charging stations, and places to rest.

Here is a list of warming centers that have been announced. Counties are listed in alphabetical order.

Cumberland County

Cape Elizabeth

Location: Thomas Memorial Library (6 Dyer Road)

Info: Water, Wi-Fi, and public computers. Monday 10 - 5, Tuesday 10 - 7, Wednesday 10 - 5, Thursday 10 - 5, Friday 10 - 5, Saturday 10 - 5. Closed Sunday. Contact number is 207-799-1720.

Cundy's Harbor

Location: Cundy's Harbor Library (935 Cundy's Harbor Road)

Info: Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Contact number is 207-725-1461.

Falmouth

Location: Falmouth Memorial Library (5 Lunt Road)

Info: Open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks required.

Gray

Location: Gray Public Library (5 Hancock Street)

Info: Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Will offer bathrooms, charging, reading material, internet access, and computers with internet access.

Harpswell

Location: Bailey's Island Community Church (2141 Harpswell Islands Road)

Info: Open Friday and Saturday, 24 hours a day. Kitchen Available. Contact number is 207-522-8841.

Orr's Island

Location: Orr's Island Library (1699 Harpswell Islands Road)

Info: Open Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Coffee, tea, and snacks. Contact number is 207-833-7991.

Portland

Location: Downtown Library (5 Monument Square)

Info: Will be available during normal operating hours: weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Portland

Location: First Parish Church (425 Congress Street)

Info: Open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact number is 207-781-2610.

Scarborough

Location: Scarborough Public Library (48 Gorham Road)

Info: Open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact number is 207-883-4723.

South Portland

Location: South Portland Community Center (21 Nelson Road)

Info: Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is not open on Saturday. Contact number is 207-767-7650. Open for warming and charging.

South Portland

Location: South Portland Main Library (482 Broadway Street)

Info: Open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact number is 207-767-7660.

South Portland

Location: South Portland City Hall (25 Cottage Road)

Info: Open Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact number is 207-767-3201.

Hancock County

Ellsworth

Location: INSPIRE Recovery Center (24 Church Street)

Info: Open 7 days a week including holidays from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Open Saturdays and Sunday in February from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kennebec County

Augusta

Location: Augusta Civic Center (76 Community Drive)

Info: Open Friday and Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln County

Boothbay

Location: Boothbay YMCA (251 Townsend Avenue)

Info: Open Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be limited parking Saturday morning due to a swim meet.

Damariscotta

Location: Central Lincoln County YMCA (525 Main Street)

Info: Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a bathroom and showers.

Newcastle

Location: Faith Baptist Church (144 Mills Street)

Info: Open from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. A bathroom will be available.

Wiscasset

Location: Wiscasset Community Center (242 Gardiner Road)

Info: Open Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a kitchen, bathroom, showers, generator, water, and Wi-Fi.

Penobscot County

Lincoln

Location: Lincoln Town Public Works

Info: Opens Friday at 5 p.m. and stays open until 9 a.m. on Sunday. People are asked to bring food and blankets if possible. No pets allowed.

Sagadahoc County

Bath

Location: Bath YMCA (303 Centre Street)

Info: Open during normal YMCA business hours. Warming and cell phone charging. Contact number is 207-443-4112.

Bath

Location: First Baptist Church (851 Washington Street)

Info: Warming, cell phone charging, light snacks. Contact names/numbers: Mark Lunn Cell 207-208-6075 Home 207-443-9677, David Oliver Cell 207-751-9863 Home 207-389-4544.

Bowdoinham

Location: Bowdoinham Fire Department (57 Post Road)

Info: Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for warming and charging.

Phippsburg

Location: Phippsburg Fire Department

Info: Will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and can open for warming and charging. Fire department can be reached Saturday through dispatch if there is a need.

York County

Cornish

Location : Cornish Fire Department (37 School Street)

: Cornish Fire Department (37 School Street) Info: Opens Friday night and will remain open overnight. Residents can enter through the back door, and the meeting room will be available as a warming center.

Sanford

Location: Sanford Memorial Gym (678 Main Street)

Info: Opens 12 p.m. Friday and will remain open until 12 p.m. on Sunday. Call 207-324-3644 option 1 for more information. ADA Accessible.

York

Location: York Village Fire Station (1 Firehouse Drive)

Info: Opens 4 p.m. on Friday and will remain open until 8 a.m. on Sunday. This shelter is not ADA Accessible.

York Beach

Location: York Beach Fire Department (18 Railroad Avenue)

Info: Opens 4 p.m. on Friday and will remain open until 8 a.m. on Sunday. ADA Accessible.

This story may be updated as more centers open.