Maine ski areas cut back hours, operations due to artic blast

The dangerously chilly weather isn't stopping snow sports enthusiasts in Maine. Pleasant Mountain has a plan to keep everyone safe.

BRIDGTON, Maine — At Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton, Ski Patrol Director Nathan Maclure said they're used to chilly temperatures, but Friday's weather was different.

"This certainly airs on the side of extreme for sure," Maclure said. "It’s the coldest day we’ve had here in a few seasons."

As the arctic blast arrived in Maine, ski areas across the state announced they were scaling back operations.

"We want to make sure everyone is safe on the slopes," Pleasant Moutain Director of Skier Experience Rachel Wilkinson said.

The mountain closed early on Friday and will delay its opening on Saturday until 10 a.m. due to the cold, according to a Facebook post.

"[Employees] working outside are being rotated through on a more regular basis than normal as conditions permit," Wilkinson explained. "We're recommending a lot of hot cocoa breaks."

Other ski areas such as Sugarloaf have announced they're making some operation changes due to the cold.

"Hours will remain the same for the weekend; however, we are scaling back lift operations to limit our guest's and staff’s exposure to the extreme cold," Sugarloaf Communications Manager Charli Sayward said in a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine. "There is the possibility for wind holds, so we will update the lift status based on current conditions and encourage guests to check our mountain report throughout the weekend. We do anticipate full lift operations for Sunday."

You can view Sugarloaf's mountain report here.

Sunday River will be open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, but all uphill access will be closed. Night skiing will also be canceled this weekend. Check Sunday River's website for updates.