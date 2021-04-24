State police call attention to missing persons cold case

Jeremy Alex was last seen on this day, 17 years ago.

NORTHPORT, Maine — Maine State Police are calling attention to a cold case on Saturday.

Jeremy Alex was last seen running down a rural road in Northport on April 24th, 2004. Witnesses say he appeared to be in a delusional state. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say numerous leads and interviews have been conducted over the years with no resolution.

The Alex family has offered a reward regarding Jeremy's case and State Police detectives continue their investigation.

The case is considered a suspicious missing persons case.