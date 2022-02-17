Standish man killed in Thursday morning crash

Stephen J. Nappi, 69, died in a single-car crash in Standish Thursday morning.

STANDISH, Maine — A 69-year-old man was killed Thursday morning in a single-car crash on Moody Road in Standish.

Stephen J. Nappi was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 truck in the area of 150 Moody Road just after 10:30 a.m. when the truck rolled over.

Standish firefighters extricated Nappi from the truck but he died at the scene, Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Joyce said neither alcohol nor speed are being considered as factors.

Nappi was not wearing a seat belt, Joyce said.