Driver dies in overnight crash on I-295 on-ramp in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Portland that happened overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Major Robert Martin with the Portland Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine the vehicle hit trees in a median between the Interstate 295 northbound on-ramp and Washington Avenue.
The crash was discovered Wednesday morning, according to police.
Police closed the off-ramp for I-295 southbound onto Washington Avenue. Traffic is being rerouted to the Eastern Promenade.
As of 8:45 a.m., police were unsure if the I-295 northbound on-ramp from Washington Avenue would be closed.
Police are at the scene Wednesday morning.
