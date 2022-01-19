x
Portland

Driver dies in overnight crash on I-295 on-ramp in Portland

Police closed the off-ramp for I-295 southbound onto Washington Avenue. Traffic is being rerouted to the Eastern Promenade.
PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Portland that happened overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Major Robert Martin with the Portland Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine the vehicle hit trees in a median between the Interstate 295 northbound on-ramp and Washington Avenue.

The crash was discovered Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police closed the off-ramp for I-295 southbound onto Washington Avenue. Traffic is being rerouted to the Eastern Promenade.

As of 8:45 a.m., police were unsure if the I-295 northbound on-ramp from Washington Avenue would be closed.

Police are at the scene Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.

