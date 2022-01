Deputies say a truck drove off the road and rolled into the woods. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

HERMON, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Hermon.

They say it happened around 11:30 Tuesday night on Union Street.

Deputies say a truck drove off the road and rolled into the woods.

There was only one person in the truck. He died at the scene.

Officials are not releasing any names, and they're still investigating what led up to the crash.