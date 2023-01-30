Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story as more information becomes available.

SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston.

Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.

Village Soup said the call came in at 6:22 a.m. and the first firefighter on the scene reported that an attached garage was fully engulfed in flames.

