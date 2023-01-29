Gray farm hosts 'Open Barn Day' to bring in winter tourism

Ten Apple Farm hosted the event to bring in tourists after the holiday season. Cheese and milk were sold along with hiking and a chance to meet the goats.

GRAY, Maine — Karl Schatz barely had time to stand still Sunday morning as dozens of customers walked around his barn, trying to get a peek at the goats, chickens, and merchandise spread across the front entrance.

"Enjoy those scones," Schatz told one couple as they left his barn as part of Ten Apple Farm.

Schatz wouldn't normally be this busy in late January. The post-holiday season is usually downtime for farms across Maine, which are usually recovering from the winter holiday rush.

"It's a nice opportunity for people to interact with the animals," Schatz said.

It's also a good way for the farm to make money amid that downtime.

"One of the reasons we do this is to raise awareness for small farms... the challenges and treasures that they are so it's just nice to see people come and support the small farms," Schatz said.

Schatz said the money from opening up on a midwinter weekend helps as hay prices soared due to last summer's drought, which plagued dairy and corn farms throughout the state.

"We're paying twice as much as what it used to be a couple [of] years ago... it's really hard."

But through the hardships, come the smiles.

Families from all over southern Maine were checking out the goats and other animals at Ten Apple Farm. Almost all of them bought goat cheese and merchandise.

For some families that live locally, it's their first time visiting the farm.

"I saw it on a local Facebook page I'm in," Katie Whidden said.

Whidden, along with her partner Daryl and kids, Cecilia and Elliot, live in Gray, the same town as Ten Apple Farm, but haven't visited yet.

"It's just fun watching him interact with the animals... it was nice to see other kids around his age as he's not in school yet," Daryl Whidden said.