88-year-old man hurt in single-car crash on I-95 in Houlton

HOULTON, Maine — An 88-year-old man was seriously hurt after crashing his car on Interstate 95 in Houlton Sunday.

Ervin Carter of Elmwood, New Brunswick was driving southbound on I-95 around midnight when he allegedly lost control of his pickup truck and crossed both lanes of the highway before going over the guardrail, according to a press release by Maine State Police Trooper Noah Castonguay.

Carter’s truck then spun 180 degrees before rolling over several times down a steep embankment.

Castonguay said Carter suffered serious injuries and was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was called due to spilled fuel and its proximity to the Meduxnekeag River.

Police said they closed the left lane of Interstate 95 south for about three hours while the truck was removed from the median.