South Portland High School goes into lockdown Friday morning

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police were at the scene of an alleged incident at South Portland High School on Friday.

The school was in a lockdown as of 10:15 a.m.

According to an alert from the school issued to parents and guardians, the situation was "under control and all students are safe," Principal Scott Tombleson said.

No injuries were reported.

South Portland police said in a post on Facebook that they were dealing with an incident at the school.

"We do not believe there is a current threat, however, the high school is in lockdown while officers investigate," they said in the release.

