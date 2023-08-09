South Portland teen accused of wanting someone to commit murder at high school

The student, who was arrested during an FBI investigation in April, is charged on three counts. Two of those are class A felonies.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A South Portland teenager accused of making threats to South Portland High School in April is now facing a new charge of criminal solicitation.

Court documents show the teen, who was a student at the high school, attempted to induce another person to come to the school and murder high school community members. The documents allege this incident happened in the semester before this spring when officers arrested the teenager.

During that arrest, law enforcement arrested the teenager and confiscated weapons. The father of the teenager, Adam Hamilton, was also arrested and charged with interfering with the arrest of his son.

South Portland Police Chief Dan Ahern said in April a number of rifles were taken from the home. He described them as high-powered. Ahern would not say what kind, or the number of guns, citing the fact the suspect in focus is a juvenile.

"We reduced any type of threat from this individual. We recovered a lot of evidence from his home that will stop any actions that he had planned. We want to ensure the public they are safe," Ahern said.

The teenager faces two other charges, including arson and terrorizing.

The documents show he threatened a community member at South Portland High School by making throat 'slitting' gestures at them, according to the documents.

For months, little was known about the case against the teenager, until a petition was filed by the Cumberland County District Attorney's office, adding that third charge.

"While my office will not comment further on the specifics of this case, I do want to note the professionalism and dedication of Chief Ahern and the South Portland Police Department's investigative team. It is a privilege to work alongside folks who take their responsibilities to public safety to heart, and whose public service ethic is so strong," Cumberland County District Attorney Jackie Sartoris said in an email.

For South Portland High School Superintendent Tim Matheney, April's arrest and investigation was concerning for his community.

"When situations come up like this, it is unsettling, and it's important for me to fully understand the situation... and work as closely as I can with law enforcement," Matheney said.

On Friday, Matheney shared a letter with community members that his district has made increased efforts to strengthen security.

Cameras were installed at the new middle school, along with systemwide door locks in case of emergency, according to the Superintendent.

"We spend an enormous amount of time ensuring the safety of our students because we have to," Matheney said.