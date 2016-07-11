Superintendent: Person at South Portland High School diagnosed with tuberculosis

The diagnosis was announced in a letter from the superintendent on Wednesday.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A person from South Portland High School was diagnosed with tuberculosis, according to the superintendent.

Superintendent Tim Matheney sent out a letter Wednesday detailing the diagnosis.

The letter stated those who had close contact with the infected individual should get tested. Matheney added those who had close contact with the infected individual have been notified.

"TB bacteria are spread into the air when a person with TB disease coughs, speaks or sings. People nearby may breathe in these bacteria and become infected. The possibility of spreading TB infection is low," the letter stated.

"Maine CDC epidemiologists are available to answer any questions about tuberculosis diagnosis or management through the 24/7 disease reporting line at 1-800-821-5821," the letter stated.