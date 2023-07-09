Police looking for vehicle after woman found deceased in South Portland

The woman's body was found near Clark's Pond Road, police say.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police are searching for a vehicle after a woman was found dead in South Portland on Tuesday, authorities say.

A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the body of Danielle Goodwin, 52, of Freeport, was found near Clark's Pond Road around 5 p.m.

Police searched the area through the night and into the following day. The body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy was completed on Wednesday, according to the release.

Goodwin's death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Police have been interviewing people in the Greater Portland Area and said there is no known threat to the public.

The release stated police are asking for the public's help finding the vehicle Goodwin was last seen in. It's a 2016 Honda CRV with the license plate 2773VM.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.