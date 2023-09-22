Several displaced after apartment building fire in Westbrook

Ten people were displaced due to damage from the fire, but no injuries were reported.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several people were displaced following an apartment building fire in Westbrook.

Fire crews responded to a multi-family apartment building Friday after a caller reported there was a fire in their building, the Westbrook Professional Firefighters Association said in a Facebook post.

"Crews made quick work extending attack lines and searching the apartment the fire originated in as well as adjacent apartments for potentially trapped occupants," the post said.

Ten people were displaced due to damage from the fire, according to the post, but no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

No additional details were released.

