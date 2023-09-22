Two facing arson charge in connection with Bangor fire

Police said an investigation into the incident determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — At about 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, Bangor fire crews responded to a structure fire located at 271 Elm St., the Bangor Police Department said in a news release.

"There were two people in the building at the time of the fire," the release said. "They were able to get out safely and there were no injuries."

After observing the scene, the Bangor Fire Department requested an investigation from the state fire marshal's office. Investigators with the fire marshal's office responded to the scene, and with help from Bangor police, began an investigation into the fire.

"The investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set," police said.

As a result, police obtained an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Joshua Fletcher, who was arrested at a Bangor youth shelter on Sept. 15, according to the release.

Further into the investigation, 41-year-old Eric Hasenbank, of Harrington, was arrested at his home on Sept. 21.

Fletcher and Hasenbank were both charged with arson and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

"Both men knew the people living in the Elm Street house," the release said. "Investigators are still attempting to locate an adult female named Shelby. Shelby is a white female, approximately 50 years old, she has a slender build and is approximately 5’8” with shoulder-length reddish/brown hair. She is known to frequent the area near the Hope House Health and Living Center on Corporate Drive in Bangor."

Police ask anyone who may have information about the fire or Shelby's location to contact them.