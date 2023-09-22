Fatal Waterboro crash could impact afternoon school bus routes

Joshua Gochie, 35, of Limerick died in the crash, York County Sheriff William King said in a release.

WATERBORO, Maine — A fatal crash on Route 5 in Waterboro could impact afternoon school bus routes in the area, according to a text sent by RSU 57 officials to parents and guardians in the district.

Joshua Gochie, 35, of Limerick died at the scene, York County Sheriff William King said in a release.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in an area north of the Dollar General store on Route 5, which is also referred to as Sokokis Trail, the text from school officials said. The sheriff described the location of the crash as 1068 Sokokis trail.

King said an on-scene investigation determined Gochie was driving a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2013 GMC pickup truck driven by Alex Martin, 28, of Limerick. Martin was traveling northbound towing a trailer carrying an antique tractor, according to King.

Martin was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford with injuries not considered life-threatening, the release stated.

King said Maine State Police would conduct the crash reconstruction and the sheriff's office would continue its investigation. The Waterboro Fire Department also responded to the scene.

School officials in RSU 57, which includes the towns of Alfred, Limerick, Lyman, Newfield, Shapleigh, and Waterboro, said the crash could impact some of the district's afternoon school bus routes. Massabesic High School, Massabesic Middle School, Waterboro Elementary School, and Line Elementary School could be affected by road closures, according to school officials.

"Please be patient as our buses may need to seek alternate routes resulting in some runs taking longer than normal," the text stated. "Thank you for your understanding."