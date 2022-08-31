x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison

The Portland man died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Maine Department of Corrections said in a release.

WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison.

According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. 

The release said Bileau's death was attended by medical. The Attorney General's Office and Medical Examiner were notified of the death in compliance with MDOC's policy.

Bileau began serving a 39-month sentence for probation revocation in October of 2020, according to the release.  

No additional information has been released.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Bangor chosen for EPA Revitalization Program

Before You Leave, Check This Out