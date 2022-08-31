Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison

The Portland man died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Maine Department of Corrections said in a release.

WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison.

According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday.

The release said Bileau's death was attended by medical. The Attorney General's Office and Medical Examiner were notified of the death in compliance with MDOC's policy.

Bileau began serving a 39-month sentence for probation revocation in October of 2020, according to the release.

No additional information has been released.