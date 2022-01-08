Old Orchard Beach man charged in connection with assault of 2-year-old

On July 25, Sanford police responded to Southern Maine Health Care for a report of a 2-year-old with serious injuries, officials say.

SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford Police Department Patrol Division responded to Southern Maine Health Care regarding a report about a 2-year-old who was seriously injured on July 25.

According to a news release issued Wednesday by Lt. Matthew Gagné of the Sanford Police Department, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division pursued a further investigation after the initial investigation was held.

Following the continued investigation, detectives issued an arrest warrant for Joshua Ouellette, 24, of Old Orchard Beach for "Aggravated Assault (17-A 208.1.A) and Assault (17-A 207.1.B)," the release reports.

"Detectives attempted to locate Mr. Ouellette in Sanford and Old Orchard Beach and he was subsequently arrested by Old Orchard Beach Police Department on 08/01/2022," the release says.

According to the release, Ouellette is being held at York County Jail with bail set at $10,000.

The child is not related to Ouellette, the release reports.

No additional information has been released.

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories