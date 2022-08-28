Woman charged with arson at Norway apartment building where she lived

Katrina O'Connor, 29, is being held without bail at the Oxford County Jail, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORWAY, Maine — A woman has been charged with arson in connection with a fire Saturday at the Norway apartment building where she reportedly lived.

The Norway Fire Department said crews responded to a five-alarm building fire on Deering Street at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. More than a dozen other agencies helped out and got the fire under control at 5:40 pm. Crews left the scene around 10:30 p.m.

In a Facebook post Saturday night, the Norway Fire Department said the fire was a "very difficult and active fight" and thanked "all departments for all the hard, exhausting work they put in."

Investigators from the state fire marshal's office responded to the scene around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release Sunday. Their investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Katrina O'Connor, who was charged with arson.

O'Connor lived in the five-unit apartment building, where only two units were occupied, Moss said. O'Connor and the other tenant got out safely.

O'Connor was brought to the Oxford County Jail, where she is being held without bail.

Fire at Norway apartment building 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5