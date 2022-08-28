x
Lewiston Auburn

Toddler drowns in Auburn, prompting police investigation

The Auburn Police Department and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are conducting an investigation into a 2-year-old's drowning on Saturday.
The Auburn Police Department said a two-year-old on Dillingham Hill Road drowned in the family swimming pool on Saturday, August 27.

AUBURN, Maine — The Auburn Police Department and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating a toddler's death by drowning on Saturday.

Police and fire crews responded Saturday to a home on Dillingham Hill Road that day after receiving a report that a 2-year-old had been found unresponsive in the family's swimming pool, according to a news release issued Saturday by Auburn deputy chief of police Timothy Cougle. 

Cougle said officers tried to save the toddler's life at the scene. Auburn Fire Department paramedics arrived and took the toddler to Central Maine Medical Center, but the child did not survive. 

Cougle said the preliminary investigation indicates this incident was an accidental drowning. 

