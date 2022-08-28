Toddler drowns in Auburn, prompting police investigation

The Auburn Police Department and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are conducting an investigation into a 2-year-old's drowning on Saturday.

Police and fire crews responded Saturday to a home on Dillingham Hill Road that day after receiving a report that a 2-year-old had been found unresponsive in the family's swimming pool, according to a news release issued Saturday by Auburn deputy chief of police Timothy Cougle.

Cougle said officers tried to save the toddler's life at the scene. Auburn Fire Department paramedics arrived and took the toddler to Central Maine Medical Center, but the child did not survive.