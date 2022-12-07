Police investigate death at Sebago Lake

Police say Harrison Gauld, 28, was swimming in about four feet of water at Sebago Lake when he may have had a medical event and submerged under the water.

STANDISH, Maine — Cumberland County deputies and the Standish Fire/Rescue Department responded to a possible drowning at Rich Memorial Beach on Sebago Lake on Monday, a news release issued by Cpt. Donald Foss of CCSO says.

The release reports that a preliminary investigation determined 28-year-old Harrison Gauld was swimming in approximately four feet of water in Sebago Lake when he may have had a medical event and submerged under the water.

After Gauld didn't resurface, he was quickly pulled onto the beach, according to the release.

The release reports there were several registered nurses present at the beach who performed CPR on Gauld until emergency medical services arrived at the scene and took over.

"First responders also performed life saving measures for an extended period but unfortunately, they were not able to revive Mr. Gauld," Foss wrote in the release.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as well as the Criminal Investigation Division of CCSO are reportedly investigating this death.

"The Sheriff’s Office offers our condolences to Mr. Gauld’s family," Foss said. "We would like to thank the bystanders on the beach who quickly sprang into action and gave their best efforts to revive Mr. Gauld."