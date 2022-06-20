Calais fire leaves one dead

A fatal fire occurred at 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening at a Calais home. The investigation is still ongoing.

CALAIS, Maine — The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office responded to a fatal fire at a Calais home Sunday evening, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The fire took place at 118 Union Street in Calais. Ellen Gibson, 61, is believed to be the owner of the home and the person who died in the fire, according to the report. Gibson reportedly lived alone.

Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal's Office returned to the scene Monday for processing, and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta will be conducting an autopsy Tuesday, June 21, according to the release.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.