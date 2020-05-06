PORTLAND, Maine — Protests in the wake of George Floyd's death have continued in Maine and across the country for over a week, and they will continue throughout the weekend as well.
Here is a list of scheduled events across the state designed to protest police brutality and call for social justice.
Organizers encourage peaceful protesting and ask that participants wear a mask and practice social distancing.
FRIDAY:
- Bangor: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Turn Our Back on Hate and Turn to Love rally, organized by We are Maine, 690 Maine Ave., Bangor.
- Dover-Foxcroft: 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Not in my Faith, service organized by a coalition of faith leadership, Dover Foxcroft Congregational Church, 824 W. Main St.
- Biddeford: 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Stand for Racial Justice, protest for justice for George Floyd, Mechanics Park, corner of Main and Water streets,
- Ellsworth: 4 p.m. on bridge
- Kennebunk: Kennebunk Town Hall, 5:30 p.m.
- Portland: 3 p.m. Whole Foods Market, peaceful protests against police brutality
- Portland: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Demand Justice 4 Black Lives, organized by BLM Portland, Lincoln Park.
- Wiscasset: 4 p.m., meet at Shaws Supermarket for caravan protest, organized by Portland Confront Community Network for Resistance Organizing and Training.
SATURDAY:
- Augusta: 7 p.m.-8p.m., Remembering Floyd candlelight vigil
- Bar Harbor: 5 p.m., MDI march and rally in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, meet at the village green. Masks required, participants are asked to wear black and bring signs as well as flowers and letters for a shrine.
- Monmouth: 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Monmouth Black Lives Matter Moment of Solidarity, 859 Main St.
- Presque Isle: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Aroostook Centre Mall.
- Sanford: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., gathering in support of Black Lives, organized by Project CommUnity, Gowen Park, near 6 Gowen Park Drive, park at Sanford Jr. High School.
- Waterville: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., march to honor George Floyd, meet at concourse between ReStore and Goodwill
SUNDAY:
Augusta: 2 p.m., Augusta Black Lives Matter Protest, Maine State House
TUESDAY:
Castine: 7 p.m., Fort George
