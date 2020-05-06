PORTLAND, Maine — Protests in the wake of George Floyd's death have continued in Maine and across the country for over a week, and they will continue throughout the weekend as well.

Here is a list of scheduled events across the state designed to protest police brutality and call for social justice.

Organizers encourage peaceful protesting and ask that participants wear a mask and practice social distancing.

FRIDAY:

SATURDAY:

Augusta: 7 p.m.-8p.m., Remembering Floyd candlelight vigil

Bar Harbor: 5 p.m., MDI march and rally in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, meet at the village green. Masks required, participants are asked to wear black and bring signs as well as flowers and letters for a shrine.

Monmouth: 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Monmouth Black Lives Matter Moment of Solidarity, 859 Main St.

Presque Isle: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Aroostook Centre Mall.

Sanford: 1 p.m.-2 p.m., gathering in support of Black Lives, organized by Project CommUnity, Gowen Park, near 6 Gowen Park Drive, park at Sanford Jr. High School.

Waterville: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., march to honor George Floyd, meet at concourse between ReStore and Goodwill

SUNDAY:

Augusta: 2 p.m., Augusta Black Lives Matter Protest, Maine State House

TUESDAY:

Castine: 7 p.m., Fort George

