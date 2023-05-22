'Do Not Drink' ordered for water in Kennebec Water District

Residents are being advised to not drink water due to the presence of firefighting foam, the Kennebec Water District said Monday.

WATERVILLE, Maine — An order to not drink the water has been issued for the Kennebec Water District in the area of Waterville following an apartment building fire Monday morning.

Residents are being advised to not drink the water because of the possible presence of firefighting foam in the water distribution system, Kennebec Water District General Manager Roger Crouse said in a release.

Shortly before 6 a.m., an apartment building in the area of 60 Elm St. in Waterville caught fire. As a result of the fire, firefighting foam entered the water distribution system, and the extent of the contamination is unclear, Crouse said.

The "Do Not Drink" advisory is systemwide, according to the release. However, the water contamination issue appears to be limited to areas of Elm Street and Main Street in Waterville.

"Kennebec Water District staff are at various locations flushing the contamination out of the system," the release said. "This Do Not Drink Order will remain in place until water quality tests demonstrate the water is safe to drink."

The staff reportedly received guidance on the water testing and flushing from the Maine CDC, according to the release.

"While the firefighting foam is biodegradable and PFAS-free, it is not safe for human consumption," the release stated.

Area residents are advised to refrain from using water for making ice cubes, food preparation, teeth brushing, and any other activity that involves the consumption of water, according to Crouse. Using the water for bathing and cleaning is still deemed safe.

"If you experience unusual foaming in your water run your cold water for 15-20 minutes from a bathtub or outside spigot," Crouse said in the release. "If foaming persists, please contact us at 207-872-2763."