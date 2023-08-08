Deadly new drug threatens Maine communities: Xylazine, the lethal mix

"In the day when we were all kids, we knew heroin was the worst thing, and today it's fentanyl, it's tranq, it's xylazine," one woman in recovery said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Xylazine, a potent animal sedative commonly known as "tranq," has infiltrated the region's illicit drug market, which could lead to a surge in fatal overdoses.

Originally formulated as an animal sedative, xylazine was never intended for human consumption.

However, this potent substance has found its way into the hands of individuals across the nation.

Shay Defour, in recovery, shared, "In the day when we were all kids, we knew heroin was the worst thing, and today it's fentanyl, it's tranq, it's xylazine."

Reports reveal that xylazine is increasingly being mixed with substances like heroin and fentanyl, resulting in a toxic cocktail that is alarmingly more potent.

This deadly concoction has spread like wildfire, leaving no corner of the state untouched.

Portland Police Department (PPD) Substance Use Liaison Bill Burns underscored the urgency of the situation, saying, "Our concern is that if xylazine shifts from add-ins to a base element because then Narcan doesn't work, we're going to see a lot more fatalities as a result."

Narcan, a lifesaving antidote for opioid overdoses, is rendered ineffective against xylazine-induced overdoses, amplifying the stakes of this crisis.

"Once you inject xylazine into your body, that's it, you've already started the process, the flesh wounds are eating away at your flesh," Defour said.

Shockingly, xylazine's corrosive properties can lead to the need for amputation, making it a horrifying and irreversible fate for those ensnared in its grip.

"The effects of xylazine with the fentanyl are 10 times more potent and the withdrawals are stronger than it would just be on regular heroin and it's a lot harder to get off of," Defour emphasized.

The PPD is striving to equip the public with a vital tool for detection. Xylazine test strips are being developed to identify the presence of this lethal substance.

However, the efficacy of these tools hinges on the availability of detox and recovery centers. Shockingly, a staggering 74 percent of individuals seeking detox in 2022 were turned away, perpetuating a cycle of despair.