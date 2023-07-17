Sanford police substance-use liaisons tackle spike in overdoses

After nine overdoses, the department warned of a potentially deadly batch.

SANFORD, Maine — Sanford Police said they responded to nine overdoses between Thursday and Sunday, with one suspected death as a result.

On Sunday, Major Matt Gagne posted on the department's Facebook page that the unusually high number of overdoses was likely the result of a deadly batch. He warned residents to share that information, and encouraged those living with substance use disorder to carry the overdose-reversing drug Narcan and to reach out for support.

He listed the 24/7 statewide crisis line: 1-888-568-1112.

For locals, he had one more person whom they could contact. Gagne, born and raised in Sanford, is tasked along with his fellow officers with getting deadly drugs out of town. But, when approaching those suffering from substance use disorder, they don’t go in alone.

Last year, the department launched an Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach, Naloxone, and Safety program; or OPTIONS.

Lacey Bailey is a mental health clinician with the nonprofit Sweetser. She covers all of York County, but is based out of the Sanford Police Department as the department's OPTIONS liaison. Along with her team—two mental health unit officers and one non-law enforcement mental health first responder—she rides in patrol cars and splits tasks with her counterparts.

Police handle law enforcement where needed; clinicians handle human needs.

"We’re going out and offering support resources, and trying to, kind of, change the culture; diverting people from the criminal justice system; and finding those people that really need treatment services that they haven’t been able to access before now," Bailey said.

Gagne argued this approach greatly benefits his department and the city. They make arrests when needed, but the dealers are their true targets. If the OPTIONS staff can divert a person to treatment instead of a jail cell, especially when mental health issues play a part in their lawbreaking, that is considered the most positive outcome.

"Police departments are trying to really use some of those other techniques by having clinicians and liaisons, and things like that that are not police officers. [We] really try to bridge the gap between the law enforcement side and the mental health side and the substance use side," Gagne said.

"I can say that it's just been a great asset for our agency," he continued.

"Officers like being able to solve issues," Colleen Adams, one of Sanford's two officers on the mental health unit, said. "We know we can’t arrest the problem away."

Last week tested their resolve. As they continued this work of policing alongside healthcare, they asked their neighbors to take care of each other.

"Even if you don’t understand what they’re going through, kindness and compassion just goes a very long way," Bailey said.

Gagne said the department is considering expanding its OPTIONS program.