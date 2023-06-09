Bill to require Maine law enforcement to carry Narcan moves to governor's desk

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Tuesday the Maine Senate gave final approval on LD 1036, which would require all law enforcement to carry naloxone, or Narcan, during duty.
LD 1036 is sponsored by Rep. Nina Milliken, D-Blue Hill, a news release from Maine Legislature House Democratic Office said Friday.
"We can and must do more to reduce the number of deaths from substance use disorder," Milliken said in the release. "We lost 716 Mainers to preventable overdoses last year, shattering so many families across the state. This week’s votes move our state closer to expanding the availability of a lifesaving tool that has been proven to help reduce fatal overdoses and could save our friends, neighbors and loved ones."
Prior to the Senate, the bill received unanimous support in the Maine House, according to the release.
The bill is now headed to Gov. Janet Mills' desk.
