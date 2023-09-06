Waterville fire captain returns to station after suffering cardiac event

Capt. Mike Folsom has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a cardiac event that led to a car crash last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERVILLE, Maine — Waterville Fire Capt. Mike Folsom has been discharged from the hospital after suffering a cardiac event that led to a car crash last month.

On May 10, Folsom was called in from his vacation to help restore the alarm system at the Waterville fire station around 7 a.m., a previous news release from the fire department said.

After finishing at the station, he drove to Central Fire to help with another job. Folsom headed out to get some tools to complete the job. Around 11:42 a.m., the Waterville fire and police departments were called to a crash on Silver Street, where Folsom was found unresponsive, the release said.

Folsom was treated at the scene and then taken to Thayer Hospital. Later, he was taken by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland due to needing additional treatment from suffering a cardiac event, according to the release.

On Friday morning, Waterville Fire Department members gathered at the station for a reunion with Folsom.

"After nearly a month of being hospitalized, Captain Folsom accompanied by his wife and son, walked through the bays of Central Fire Station for a visit with the fire and EMS crews," a Facebook post by Waterville Fire-Rescue said. "As one can imagine, the visit prompted tears, laughs, and a big 'welcome home.'"

The fire department said Friday that Folsom is outperforming his physical therapy and is on his way to recovery.

"This event really hit home for us," the fire department said. "It serves as a reminder of the value of EMS programs throughout the State and when we reduce response times, we increase a patient’s chance of survival."

Folsom has served as a firefighter since 1985 and a full-time employee with the Waterville Public Works Department since 1999.