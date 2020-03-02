PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Navy installations across the country will participate in an annual force protection exercise in a two-week exercise, from February 3-14.

The training will use realistic scenarios to ensure the U.S Navy is prepared for any possible threat, according to Shipyard Commander, Captain Daniel Ettlich.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners.

According to the news release, this is a regularly scheduled exercise.

The shipyard said they have made moves to make sure the public isn't inconvenienced by these exercises, but to warn people there could be increased traffic in the base area.

