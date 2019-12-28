KITTERY, Maine — The Cianbro Corporation in Pittsfield was awarded a $16,2000,000 contract modification with the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

In a release from the U.S. Department of Defense, the Cianbro Corp. is under a firm-fixed-price contract to build a super flood basin and extending portal crane rails for Dry Dock 1 which is located at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

The total contract value is said to be $174,149,610. According to the release, this will provide maintenance dredging at Berth 11A, which is adjacent to Dry Dock 1. Dredging materials will be disposed of in an approved disposal area.

Work will be done in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by March of 2022.

