UPDATE: Missing 6-year-old boy from Portland found safe

Portland police said in a Facebook post that the boy was found unharmed and has been reunited with his parents.

Portland police are searching for a missing 6-year-old child, authorities said.

The Portland Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that the boy was last seen near the railroad tracks on Walton Street and Canco Road.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a tie-dye T-shirt.

The boy is around 4 feet tall and could be hiding in the woods or garages, according to police.

"We are requesting anyone who may be nearby to please check those areas," police wrote on Facebook.