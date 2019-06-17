Portland's Corporation Counsel Danielle West nominated to serve as interim city manager

Portland’s Corporation Counsel, Danielle West, will step in for City Manager Jon Jennings on November 2.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland’s Corporation Counsel, Danielle West, will serve as interim city manager once city manager Jon Jennings leaves on November 1, Mayor Kate Synder and the city council announced Wednesday.

West’s nomination will be voted on during the October 4 city council meeting. If approved, she would take over on November 2 until a new city manager is hired, and earn $181,079 while in the role.

Jennings has been chosen as the new city manager of Clearwater, Florida.

He has served as city manager in Portland since 2015. His contract in Portland was due to expire in 2022, but it allows him to leave with 90 days notice, the Press Herald reported earlier in September.

The Clearwater City Council has selected Jon Jennings to serve as Clearwater's next city manager. pic.twitter.com/eFgUbY27zX — City of Clearwater, FL (@MyClearwater) September 2, 2021