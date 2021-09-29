x
Education

Officials investigating 'active threat' at Bonny Eagle High School

Superintendent Paul Penna tells NEWS CENTER Maine there is an active threat at the school dated for Thursday, Sept. 30.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

STANDISH, Maine — School officials and investigators are looking into an active threat dated for Thursday, Sept. 30, at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish, according to Superintendent Paul Penna.

No word on whether other schools in the district are impacted. 

NEWS CENTER Maine is working to confirm more information. This story will be updated.