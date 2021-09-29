Officials investigating 'active threat' at Bonny Eagle High School
Superintendent Paul Penna tells NEWS CENTER Maine there is an active threat at the school dated for Thursday, Sept. 30.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com
STANDISH, Maine — School officials and investigators are looking into an active threat dated for Thursday, Sept. 30, at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish, according to Superintendent Paul Penna.
No word on whether other schools in the district are impacted.
NEWS CENTER Maine is working to confirm more information. This story will be updated.
BREAKING: School officials and investigators are looking into an ‘active threat’ dated for 9/30 at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish. No word on whether other schools in the district are impacted. More details expected this afternoon.