Portland police respond to incident in Kennedy Park

PORTLAND, Maine — Police in Portland responded to an incident in Kennedy Park around 9 p.m. Monday.
NEWS CENTER Maine had a crew at the scene, and four cruisers and a Portland Police Department Crime Scene Unit were seen outside an apartment complex off of Mayo Street. Officers were observed using K-9s to search the area.
Witnesses told NEWS CENTER Maine they heard at least one gunshot ring out.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident or if a suspect is in custody.
A spokesperson for Portland Police did not immediately return NEWS CENTER Maine's request for more information or comment.
This story will be updated.