Portland police respond to incident in Kennedy Park

Police cruisers and a crime scene unit were seen outside an apartment complex Monday night.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police in Portland responded to an incident in Kennedy Park around 9 p.m. Monday.

NEWS CENTER Maine had a crew at the scene, and four cruisers and a Portland Police Department Crime Scene Unit were seen outside an apartment complex off of Mayo Street. Officers were observed using K-9s to search the area.

Witnesses told NEWS CENTER Maine they heard at least one gunshot ring out.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident or if a suspect is in custody.

A spokesperson for Portland Police did not immediately return NEWS CENTER Maine's request for more information or comment.

This story will be updated.