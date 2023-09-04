Several departments respond to fire in Mexico, Maine

The fire took place on Roxbury Road on Sunday night, officials say.

MEXICO, Maine — Multiple crews responded to a fire in Mexico, Maine on Sunday night, officials say.

The fire took place on Roxbury Road, the Mexico Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Fire officials called the fire a "pretty quick stop" that saved most of the property and spared nearby buildings.

Several organizations responded to assist with the fire, including fire departments from Rumford, Roxbury, Dixfield, and Peru, as well as Med-Care Ambulance, the Mexico Police Department, Mexico Water District, Maine state fire marshals, the American Red Cross, Central Maine Power, and Oxford County Regional Communications Center, the post said.

No additional information was released.