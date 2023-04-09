Man facing firearm, drug charges after Sunday incident in Bangor

The incident remains under investigation, according to police.

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Bangor is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly found with illegal drugs following an alleged shooting incident Sunday.

Toman Caudill, 30, was taken to Penobscot County Jail and charged with the following, according to a release from Bangor police:

Possession of a firearm by a felon, class C

Aggravated reckless conduct, class B

Criminal threatening, class C

Unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, class D

Bangor police were called to the Capehart area of Bangor around 4 p.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot, the release stated. Officials were told a man had fired a round from a handgun before pointing the gun at another man, police said.

Officers located Caudill and a woman who was with him, according to the release. Police recovered a firearm and found Caudill was in possession of illegal drugs, the release stated.