Mold found in 16 classrooms delays start of Portland school

Students at Talbot Community School won't start classes until Friday due to a mold outbreak.

PORTLAND, Maine — An outbreak of mold will delay the start of the school year for students who attend Talbot Community School in Portland.

The Portland School District says mold was found in 16 classrooms, which it's working to clear from the building.

"Students in grades 1-5 were slated to return on Wednesday, Sept. 6 but will now start school on Friday, Sept. 8," the district told NEWS CENTER Maine in an email. "Pre-K and kindergarten will also start on Sept. 8, instead of Thursday, Sept. 7, as originally planned."

The same email said the mold found is Aspergillus. According to the district, it doesn't make most people sick. However, it puts those with a weakened immune system or lung diseases at higher risk of developing health issues.

“It’s a little bit concerning,” said Melissa Page, who has a daughter set to attend Talbot Community School. "It's where my child will be every day. But I'm happy [the district] is being extra cautious."

Page said administrators have done well updating her and other parents on the situation.

They told Page and others that pushing the start of school back two days allows time for two mold removal companies and two air-testing labs to make the building safe for both students as well as staff.

"We are committed to ensuring a safe school environment for all staff and students," Portland Public Schools said. "That includes completing mold remediation and air quality testing before any space is reoccupied.”