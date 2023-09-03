RSU 3 superintendent resigns three days after school year begins

Lisa Roux will serve as interim assistant superintendent on a part-time basis.

UNITY, Maine — The superintendent of Regional School Unit 3 has resigned from his position three days into the school year.

A community message was shared with parents and select boards with notice that Charlie Brown, who served as the district's superintendent for the last four years, resigned on Thursday, RSU 3 schoolboard chair Eleanor Hess told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Brown previously served as the Mount View Elementary School principal for two years.

As of August 14, Lisa Roux was appointed interim assistant superintendent on a part-time basis while continuing to serve as the principal at Morse, Walker, Troy, and Monroe schools.

The board of directors is now reportedly seeking an interim superintendent with hopes of a candidate being hired by mid-September and continuing with the district until June 30.

"Early in the new year, the board will create a search committee with the charge to nominate a full-time superintendent for board approval and to begin work July 1, 2024," Hess explained in the community message.

RSU 3 covers a total of 11 towns in Waldo County, including Brooks, Freedom, Jackson, Knox, Liberty, Monroe, Montville, Thorndike, Troy, Unity, and Waldo.

"I must emphasize that the resignation is gentle, and that the board and staff understand the circumstances and are supportive of the decision made by the superintendent. In that good light, we move forward," Hess told NEWS CENTER Maine.

No further information regarding Brown's resignation was provided.