MSAD 31 schools close for the day amid 'potential threat'

LAGRANGE, Maine — Schools in the MSAD 31 district were closed Thursday due to a potential threat made against Hichborn Middle School.

Superintendent Darcie Fournier said in a letter to the community that a staff member alerted administration of the potential threat Wednesday evening. Law enforcement was immediately notified and responded quickly and protocols and procedures were followed.

In order to allow time for an investigation, and to keep students and staff safe, all schools in MSAD 31 were closed for the day. Fournier said. Parents were notified of the potential threat via call, email, and text.

"Please know that we take these threats seriously," Fournier wrote in the letter. "Administration continues to work closely with law enforcement officials to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure student safety."

The letter stated that students, parents, and staff can reach out to school counselors for assistance if they need support navigating frightening incidents such as these.

Fournier said it has been determined it is safe for students to return to school on Friday, Sept. 1.