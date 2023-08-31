Unity-area schools report threat made by student

Law enforcement officials determined the "statements of violence" made by the student against the schools were not credible, according to the district.

UNITY, Maine — In a letter addressed to parents and guardians Thursday, RSU 3 reported a threat made by a student.

RSU 3 includes the towns of Brooks, Montville, Thorndike, Troy, Unity, Waldo, Freedom, Jackson, Knox, Liberty, and Monroe.

"Yesterday, August 30th, a student made statements of violence against our schools," the letter read. "At approximately 6:30pm, School Resource Officer Jordan Tozier was made aware of these statements."

Due to the timing of the threats, there were no students present at the school, the district said.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police responded and determined the "statements of violence" made by the student against the schools were not credible, according to the district.