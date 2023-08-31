New partnership seeks to fill special education staff in Maine districts

The collaborative program between USM and SMCC could be a long-term solution to the staffing crisis.

GORHAM, Maine — Several school districts have started the school year with dozens of open teaching positions and no staff. A new collaborative program between Southern Maine Community College and the University of Southern Maine could help change that picture in the future by increasing the number of educators working with Maine's most vulnerable students.

Nick Salamone made a significant career change eight years ago after his first child was born.

After years in sales, he started working as an ed tech in a special needs classroom at Village Elementary Schools in Gorham—his goal was to become an elementary education teacher.

"I was coming in to make a difference," Salamone said.

But he's now on a different path. Salamone is among the first students to enroll in the University of Southern Maine's Bachelor of Science special education program this fall. The first BA program for special education in 30 years is geared toward people already working in schools, especially ed techs, to meet a growing demand for special education teachers in Maine. Classes are online, and students can do their student-teaching internship while working in their current job as ed techs.

"Being in the school and learning, you are going to be so much better off in the end than being in a classroom and observing every once in a while; I am going to be here every day," Salamone explained.

Rachel Brown-Chidsey is an associate professor of special education at USM. She says the program is open to applicants from any background, including those with prior college credits and people with different backgrounds, not including education.

"They will each have a site-based mentor and a university mentor," Chidsey-Brown added.

The program also includes an apprenticeship option for Southern Maine Community College students. Heather Perry, the Gorham school superintendent, says the district spearheads the initiative utilizing a grant from the U.S. Departments of Education and Labor. Ten teacher apprentices work in all of Gorham's public schools, earning half of their credits in the classroom.

"Credits are through their actual workplace learning experience that is being demonstrated by the apprentices as they go," Perry explained.

Besides Gorham, USM has agreements with other school districts, including South Portland, Scarborough, Falmouth, and MSAD 6, to hire the SMCC apprentices who complete their associate's degree and go on and get their BA in special education at USM; educators also hope eventually the program will go statewide.

"We don't see why this couldn't be replicated across the state with other community colleges and universities that offer complete education programs, Perry said enthusiastically.

As for Nick, one of the best parts of his job is when one of his notable students smiles and is having a good day.

"There is more meaning behind that you've accomplished more when you can build a relationship with those kids," Salamone explained.

The hope is to make the path to a college degree more accessible to help turn the tide and result in more qualified teachers making a difference in the lives of students of all abilities. According to program officials, 30 teacher apprentices are on track to enter USM's BA program in the fall of 2024.