Maine police offer drivers reminders about back to school traffic

With the arrival of Labor Day, police are reminding drivers of school zones and routes.

PORTLAND, Maine — With the arrival of Labor Day, police in Auburn, Rockland, and Portland are reminding drivers about school zones and routes.

In a Facebook post, the Auburn Police Department is recommending that drivers consider accessing Edward Little High School via Minot Avenue at the end of Western Avenue.

"This will help minimize delays on Court Street. Thanks for your patience as we all navigate back to school," the post stated.

In their own Facebook post, the Portland Police Department is offering tips for drivers regarding school zones, buses, and more.

"Adjust your route to avoid school zones. Slow down! Speed limits in school zones tend to be five to 10 miles per hour below the normal posted speed. Stop for buses. Passing a stopped school bus is against the law," Portland police said.

The Rockland Police Department also took to Facebook, writing, "We want to welcome back all the students and staff and remind folks to take a little extra time during their commutes. Please be sure to watch for children, buses, and our local 15 MPH School Zones."

