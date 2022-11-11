Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

Samuel Mugisha, 21, has been missing since Nov. 4.

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4.

According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.

Mugisha was seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, and vest, police said.

Police believe Mugisha could have left by hitchhiking in a light colored pickup truck headed northbound on Route 90.

A Silver Alert was issued for Mugisha, and he may be experiencing mental health issues, according to police.

Police describe Mugisha as a 5-foot, 11-inches tall black male who is 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and with a short beard on his chin.

On Friday morning, police searched the Presumpscot River for Mugisha between Casco Bay and the Maine Turnpike bridge on Blackstrap Road. Wooded areas, railroad tracks, and footpaths in the area of Mugisha's home on Allen Avenue were also searched by police.

Warren, Forest, and Washington avenues were also searched by patrol officers, K9 teams, ATVs, and aerial drones.

Police ask those with information on Mugisha's location to contact the local police department.