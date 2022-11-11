Police search Presumpscot River for missing Portland man

The 21-year-old man was last seen leaving his Auburn Street apartment the morning of Nov. 4, police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police and an air boat from Brunswick searched the Presumpscot River Friday morning for a 21-year-old Portland man missing since Nov. 4.

Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his Auburn Street apartment at about 8 a.m. that day, state police said Monday.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Mugisha, who is experiencing mental health issues, police said.

Mugisha is known to walk to his uncle's home on Kenneth Street in Westbrook.

Mugisha is described as a Black man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a short beard on his chin.

He was last seen wearing a khaki-colored hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and brown leather dress shoes.

Brunswick Police are assisting us with our search for Samuel. Officers are using their airboat and drone to search the Presumpscot River and wooded areas where he may have traveled. We are asking anyone with any information that might help us locate him to call. pic.twitter.com/rYE0KKylHW — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) November 11, 2022

On Friday, police searched the river between Casco Bay and the Maine Turnpike bridge on Blackstrap Road, as well as wooded areas, railroad tracks, and footpaths in the area of Mugisha's home on Allen Avenue, Portland Police Major Robert Martin said in an email. They also searched Warren, Forest, and Washington avenues using patrol officers, K9 teams, ATVs, and aerial drones.