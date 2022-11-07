Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man

Samuel Mugisha, 21, was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street on Friday around 8 a.m., police said.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Portland man on Monday.

Samuel Mugisha, 21, was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street on Friday around 8 a.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said Monday.

According to police, Mugisha is known to walk to his uncle's home located on Kenneth Street in Westbrook but has not shown up there.

Police describe Mugisha as a 5-foot, 11-inches tall black male who is 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and with a short beard on his chin.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a khaki-colored hooded sweatshirt with khaki pants and brown leather dress shoes.

In the release, police also said Mugisha is experiencing mental health issues.

Police ask if anyone sees Samuel Mugisha to contact the Portland Police Department by calling 207-874-8479.